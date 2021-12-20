5th night without power for hundreds in Colorado Springs after windstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -It is the fifth night some families in Colorado Springs are in the dark. They have no power following Wednesday’s windstorm.

Colorado Springs Utilities crews set a goal to have power back on Sunday night. While that did not happen for everyone, the company says they are making progress.

The main grid is now fully repaired. Less than 400 customers do not have electric service. The company hopes that number will be zero by the end of Monday.

Neighbors who are still without power say they are angry and cold. They say something needs to change.

“It’s day five and I’m getting really frustrated and kind of depressed about the whole thing,” said Patrick Patchin.

“It’s getting cold in our homes and we have no means for heat and without electricity, we have no internet,” said Ed Pinks. “Our food is already destroyed. Everything in our fridge and freezer, it’s gone.”

Sunday night trees and wires remained a tangled mess in their neighborhood off Sturgis road. Both men estimate the outage is affecting at least 20 houses in their area.

It’s having a serious effect on Pinks and his wife.

“I’m a COPD patient and I’m on oxygen and my condenser is not working. And my wife is a stage 4 cancer patient. So it’s kind of an emergency situation for us,” said Pinks.

At this point, neighbors say their patience is wearing thin.

“When you do contact them they say, ‘It’s going to be a day or two, a day or two,”’ said Pinks. “It’s just the communication part that is the biggest issue.”

Colorado Springs Utilities says they have 70 crews on the ground, that includes outside help.

“For a variety of reasons, there will still be some customers without power. However we will not rest until we have full restoration complete,” said Charles Cassidy with Colorado Springs Utilities.

As the company works to restore power to the remainder of houses, they are transitioning into what they call “clean up operations.” Throughout the week, customers currently with power may experience short and temporary outages.

“During the initial response our crews were focused on restoring as quickly and safely as possible. So now they’re going to come back where necessary and make those final repairs,” said Cassidy.

Patchin and Pinks just hope that help comes soon.

Utilities say if anyone is still without power and needs help to reach out to them and they can point you in the right direction. Their number is (719) 448-4800.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.