Shots fired during fight at Springs club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bar brawl spilled out into a parking lot early Sunday morning, only ending after shots were fired.

Officers responded to the El Huracan Night Club off Academy and Astrozon just before 1:30 a.m. after a fight started inside the club. The scuffle had made it to the parking lot by the time police pulled up.

Police say someone began firing off a gun during the fight, but that no one was hit. An officer tells 11 News a suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made yet.

Several people were involved in the fight. There’s no word on whether those people will face any charges.

