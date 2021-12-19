Santa makes a stop at Colorado Springs Police Department Sunday, giving out gifts to kids in the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Santa and Mrs. Claus made a stop at the Colorado Springs Police Department Sunday, ahead of Christmas.

Dozens of families brought their kids out to the first ever “Holiday on the Hill” event where they could eat hot chocolate and s’mores, get gifts, and take pictures with Santa.

Colorado Springs Police Department Commander, John Coch, tells 11 News events like these help bring officers and the community together.

“This is an event for our community members, our children in our community that have been impacted with school closures and sports teams that they can’t play on. This is just our way of bringing everybody here and saying hey we want to do some thing together as a community and we wanna do something special for children and that’s why were here today,” says Coch.

Santa and Mrs. Claus rode up to the police department in cars dressed as reindeer.

Hundreds of families came out today for @CSPDPIO “Holiday on the Hill”.



Santa and Mrs. Claus brought their reindeer to the police department in style. They gave gifts to kids, took pictures, and made s’mores and hot chocolate. pic.twitter.com/FcvnoyptqQ — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) December 19, 2021

Officers say this event was a big success this year and plan to do this again in the future.

