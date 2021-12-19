Police: Knife-wielding suspect arrested after threatening multiple people in Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of threatening multiple people with a knife and forcing her way into at least two homes.

Police were called to the separate incidents in rapid succession Saturday afternoon, starting with a reported burglary at a home in the 2400 block of East Monument Street just after 1 p.m. The victim told police she saw a woman slipping out of her apartment and recognized the prowler as her neighbor.

“While speaking with this victim, another neighbor approached officers and said that the same suspect had assaulted her and forced her way into the second victim’s home,” a police lieutenant said.

While officers were on those calls, someone a block away on Willamette Street called 911 to report a woman menacing people with a knife. Police responded and quickly put together that this was the same suspect from the calls on East Monument. She was soon located in her home back on Monument Street and taken into custody.

Police have identified the suspect as Abbigail Bowman.

