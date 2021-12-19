Fires spark in Douglas County during holiday firework shows

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters had their hands full Saturday night after three separate brush fires ignited in Douglas County.

At least two of the fires were started during firework shows.

Update: Fireworks sites at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road in Highlands Ranch both resulted in brush fires. SMFR was on site and both locations when they occurred and additional resources were called to help. No injuries occurred and no structures were threatened. pic.twitter.com/ygnYcSIYt3 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 19, 2021

All of the fires sparked with minutes of each other.

South Metro is currently responding to multiple grass fires across the fire district. No structures are currently threatened. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/C091pa5gdT — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 19, 2021

All of the fires were contained within a couple of hours of starting. No homes or other structures were damaged, and there were no reports of any evacuation orders.

The firework displays were a coordinated show that began at 7 p.m. at three locations across Douglas County.

Our gift to the amazing citizens of Douglas County: Christmas and Holiday fireworks from three locations tonight, 12/18 at 7PM. See you soon! https://t.co/0xewtqBh55 pic.twitter.com/N41oZKJUrO — Abe Laydon (@AbeLaydon) December 18, 2021

