Fires spark in Douglas County during holiday firework shows

Firefighters working to contain one of three brush fires in Douglas County on Dec. 19, 2021.(South Metro Fire)
Firefighters working to contain one of three brush fires in Douglas County on Dec. 19, 2021.(South Metro Fire)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters had their hands full Saturday night after three separate brush fires ignited in Douglas County.

At least two of the fires were started during firework shows.

All of the fires sparked with minutes of each other.

All of the fires were contained within a couple of hours of starting. No homes or other structures were damaged, and there were no reports of any evacuation orders.

The firework displays were a coordinated show that began at 7 p.m. at three locations across Douglas County.

