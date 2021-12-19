Advertisement

Colorado Springs Utilities gives update Saturday on power outages following windstorm

Some homes in Colorado Springs are going on four days without power after the windstorm on Wednesday.(Miranda Paige)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Some homes in Colorado Springs are going on four days without power after the windstorm on Wednesday.

Outages first affected 40-thousand customers the first day. Since then, Colorado Springs Utilities says crews have been out 24-7 working to restore power.

“The crews have high moral and this is where we have to be extremely careful about the fatigue, whether it’s physical fatigue or mental fatigue,” said Aram Benyamin, Chief Executive Officer, Colorado Springs Utilities.

The company has brought in outside help, 11 additional crews from across Colorado. Benyamin says this is helping them to make progress. As of 11:30 a.m. crews have restored power to 92 percent of impacted customers.

The company has this message for those still waiting on power:

“We want to thank them for their patience and we want to make sure that they know that we are here and we haven’t forgotten any of those addresses that are on our system,” said Benyamin.

Utilities estimates that everyone will be out of the dark by Sunday.

“I assure you that we will not rest until every house and every business is restored and things return to normal as safely and as quickly as possible,” said Benyamin.

The company says if your outage is showing up on this map, they are aware of it. If it is not showing up, report it at csu.org or call 719-448-4800.

