Young Colorado Springs father in need of a kidney

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family hopes a “Type ‘O’ Hero” can help. 11 News first covered their story in July, but the search for a donor continues.

Justin Alvear and his family recently moved to Colorado. Justin’s life started with challenges, as he was born premature at only 27 weeks. Justin and his family overcame the hurdles in life until the age of 26 when he suffered a stroke. From then on, he spent time and and out of the hospital dealing with transient ischemic attacks, symptoms similar to a stroke. That didn’t stop Justin from living his life to the fullest.

Justin now has two beautiful daughters with his caring wife, Ashley. Ashley reached out to 11 News recently hoping we could simply spread a message. Justin is now dealing with end-stage renal disease. They battled to get Justin on the organ recipient list, and now that he is there they are playing the waiting game.

They have a simple message posted on the back of their vehicle:

“WANTED: TYPE ‘O’ HERO

YOUNG FATHER OF 2

IN NEED OF KIDNEY

KIDNEY.FOR.JUSTIN21@GMAIL.COM

If you are able to help, you’re asked to email the family. If not, you’re simply asked to help spread the word and share if you care.

On Dec. 8, Justin’s wife included steps that willing candidates could follow:

1. Contact the Living Donor Coordinators at 720-754-2155, option 3 OR complete the online Living Donor Questionnaire at www.pslmc.com/signmeup. Please inform coordinators of my name Justin Alvear, or write it in during the survey.

2. If you are determined healthy enough to donate a blood type compatibility test will be needed.

3. If compatible, the hospital will schedule medical testing needed for donor evaluation.

WHAT THE PROCESS WILL LOOK LIKE ACCORDING TO ASHLEY:

“The living donor evaluation is very thorough and involves many tests to make sure we are both safe. All donors are required to have an EKG and chest x-rays as well as lab and diagnostic tests that are specific to donor’s kidney function and anatomy. Donors are also required to complete cancer screening tests appropriate for your age and gender. Donors will then meet with our Nephrology Physician’s Assistant and donor social worker for additional medical and psychosocial evaluation. The final step is approval from the Transplant Selection Committee. The hospital will contact you when surgery is ready to be scheduled.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and consideration to be my hero. If you find that donation is not the path for you, you can still help me! I ask that you share my story with everyone you know and consider being an organ donor after death. These simple steps can help spread awareness of kidney disease and help all of us out who are on the waiting list.”

In need of a kidney. (Justin Alvear)

