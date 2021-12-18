Advertisement

UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York.
FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York. Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer at age 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere -- said in a statement that he died peacefully early Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at a hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

