Advertisement

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred.

The agency says the remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties. At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10.

Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital Friday...
Car bursts into flames following crash in Denver, 1 person killed 3 others in the hospital
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Eagle County Sheriff's Office GRANITE bus.
A task force in Colorado seized more than 350 pounds of drugs and arrested more than 30 people in 2021
CSFD working to rescue a dog that jumped off a parking garage 12/17/21.
Firefighters work to rescue dog that jumped off the top of a 5-story parking garage in Colorado Springs
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored for everyone this Saturday following wind storm

Latest News

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Pueblo Police investigate after 3 people end up in the hospital with gunshot wounds
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
2 additional arrests made Friday in the shooting of 6 teens near a Colorado high school
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021