A task force in Colorado seized more than 350 pounds of drugs and arrested more than 30 people in 2021

Eagle County Sheriff's Office GRANITE bus.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A task force working along I-70 in Colorado arrested more than 30 people and seized 357 pounds of drugs this past year.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shared the statistics for the ‘Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team’ or G.R.A.N.I.T.E on Friday.

GRANITE statistics for recovering illegal drugs in 2021 as of Dec. 17:

  • 15.5 lbs Cocaine
  • 54 lbs Heroin
  • 95 lbs Methamphetamine
  • 16 lbs M30 Fentanyl pills
  • 176 lbs Marijuana

The team has also seized $97,875.

“Together, the GRANITE team works in a greater effort to get dangerous drugs off the streets in our communities,” a news release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reads. “These highly trained investigators work with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest drug dealers throughout the country. GRANITE investigators are highly trained at criminal interdictions and capable of working in many capacities including but are not limited to crowd control, K9, human trafficking, homicides, and many others.”

