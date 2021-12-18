Advertisement

2 people released from hospital, 1 in critical condition following shooting Saturday morning

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are recovering after reportedly being shot early Saturday morning. Pueblo Police responded to the area near Troy Avenue and Highway 47 where they reportedly found two people in a residence with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

A woman was reportedly treated and released from the hospital. Police say a man remains in the hospital in critical condition. A third man reportedly arrived at the hospital a while later with a gunshot wound; he was reportedly treated and released.

Detectives were able to determine shots were fired from a vehicle into the residence.

Pueblo police say they have detained a young man in relation to this case and are currently questioning him. Several other people are allegedly also being interviewed in regards to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).

This is still an active investigation and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

