Advertisement

Mt. Carmel Veterans lay wreaths in remembrance of fallen service members Saturday

Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers in over 2,500...
Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers in over 2,500 cemeteries across the country this month.(Kemper Ball)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is partnering with Wreaths Across America Saturday to honor veterans and fallen soldiers.

Over 2,000 veterans are buried in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

“Mt. Carmel is humbled to be in partnership with Wreaths Across America and the Memorial Gardens Cemetery as we remember those who have sacrificed for our country,” said Retired

Army Col. Bob McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Executive Director. “We’re grateful for our community partners who have generously donated wreaths to honor those who serve and teach future generations the value of freedom.”

Wreaths were donated by the community and will be laid on graves during a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital Friday...
Car bursts into flames following crash in Denver, 1 person killed 3 others in the hospital
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored for everyone this Saturday following wind storm
CSFD working to rescue a dog that jumped off a parking garage 12/17/21.
Firefighters work to rescue dog that jumped off the top of a 5-story parking garage in Colorado Springs
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
PICTURE: KKTV
Man found guilty of murdering 22-year-old woman in El Paso County, dumping her body off Highway 24

Latest News

The Human Bean
The Human Bean opens first location in Colorado Springs
CSFD working to clean up after windstorm
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to nearly 900 calls in one day during windstorm
A Colorado Springs family is in need of a Type "O" hero.
Young Colorado Springs father in need of a kidney
Eagle County Sheriff's Office GRANITE bus.
A task force in Colorado seized more than 350 pounds of drugs and arrested more than 30 people in 2021