Mt. Carmel Veterans lay wreaths in remembrance of fallen service members Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is partnering with Wreaths Across America Saturday to honor veterans and fallen soldiers.

Over 2,000 veterans are buried in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

“Mt. Carmel is humbled to be in partnership with Wreaths Across America and the Memorial Gardens Cemetery as we remember those who have sacrificed for our country,” said Retired

Army Col. Bob McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Executive Director. “We’re grateful for our community partners who have generously donated wreaths to honor those who serve and teach future generations the value of freedom.”

Wreaths were donated by the community and will be laid on graves during a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

