MISSING: 27-year-old last seen Friday night

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Gregory Pullem.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Gregory Pullem.

He was reportedly last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday in the area near Highway 24 and Peterson Road in the Cimarron Hills area.

Deputies say he is “developmentally delayed and suffers from a mental illness”. Pullem was reportedly last seen wearing a black white and gray camo hoodie with dark jeans and red shoes. A photo of Pullem can be found below and at the top of this article.

If you see him call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

