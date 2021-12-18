Advertisement

At least 2 warming shelters opened in Colorado Springs as thousands go without power after Wednesday’s windstorm

Fallen trees following a wind storm in Colorado Springs.
Fallen trees following a wind storm in Colorado Springs.(KKTV/Miranda Paige)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following Wednesday’s windstorm, thousands were still without power Friday evening with temperatures dipping below freezing.

11 News was made aware of two warming shelters in Colorado Springs:

-The Westside Community Center at 1628 W. Bijou St. which is open on Friday until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Sunnyside Christian Church at 2025 N. Murray Blvd. is opening Friday at 6:30 p.m.

If an organization is opening their doors to those impacted by the wind storm, you can get your address and details added to this list by emailing News@kktv.com or calling the newsroom at 719-578-0000.

The Red Cross had a warming shelter open Wednesday night that was closed on Thursday because only one person showed up for a short amount of time.

Colorado Springs Utilities hopes to have power restored to all customers on Sunday. Click here for the outage map.

