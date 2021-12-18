The Human Bean opens first location in Colorado Springs
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Human Bean opened its first location in Colorado Springs at 3327 North Academy Boulevard.
The Human Bean will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The company was founded in 1988 with “a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon” and currently has over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states across the U.S.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.