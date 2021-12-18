Advertisement

The Human Bean opens first location in Colorado Springs

The Human Bean
The Human Bean(The Human Bean)
By Nicole Heins
Dec. 18, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Human Bean opened its first location in Colorado Springs at 3327 North Academy Boulevard.

The Human Bean will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The company was founded in 1988 with “a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon” and currently has over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states across the U.S.

