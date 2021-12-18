Firefighters work to rescue dog that jumped off the top of a 5-story parking garage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Somehow, a 110-pound Great Dane survived after jumping off the top of a 5-story parking garage in Colorado Springs.

The leap occurred in downtown Colorado Springs just south of the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Thankfully, the pup didn’t fall the full five stories after landing on the roof of a 2-story structure.

According to firefighters at the scene, the dog was on a leash when it just decided it needed to jump. The dog was in overall good health, the only visible injury was a cut on its lip.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Truck 1 is on scene of a dog rescue at 255 Sahwatch St. A 110 lbs Great Dane jumped off of the top of a 5 story parking garage onto the roof of a 2 story structure. Truck 1 is working with our partners at Animal Control to effect the rescue and treat the dog. pic.twitter.com/ERBMFk1Sam — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.