Firefighters work to rescue dog that jumped off the top of a 5-story parking garage in Colorado Springs

CSFD working to rescue a dog that jumped off a parking garage 12/17/21.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Somehow, a 110-pound Great Dane survived after jumping off the top of a 5-story parking garage in Colorado Springs.

The leap occurred in downtown Colorado Springs just south of the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Thankfully, the pup didn’t fall the full five stories after landing on the roof of a 2-story structure.

According to firefighters at the scene, the dog was on a leash when it just decided it needed to jump. The dog was in overall good health, the only visible injury was a cut on its lip.

