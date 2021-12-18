Advertisement

Colorado’s rates of routine childhood vaccination fall during pandemic

By Jack Heeke
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - The Covid-19 pandemic exhausted the health care system in Colorado and caused many families to delay routine care.

That is especially true in the case of childhood and teen vaccines. According to state health officials in the first month of the pandemic administration of these vaccines dropped by almost 38%.

Officials say that was largely because of stay at home orders, clinic closures, and clinics having to consolidate services.

Right now, administration rates of these vaccines in Colorado is still 7.7% lower than pre-pandemic levels and the problem is even more pronounced locally.

Rates in El Paso County have dropped by 15% and rates have dropped by 21% in Pueblo County.

I spoke to Heather Roth, the immunization branch chief for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

She says that there is potential for these diseases to spread as we try to get back to normal, and that they can have serious consequences.

“Some of these vaccine preventable diseases that kids get vaccinated for, they include measles but also pertussis or whooping cough, chickenpox. All of these diseases can lead to hospitalizations and they do lead hospitalizations in Colorado.” says Roth.

Luckily, according to Roth it is never too late to get back on schedule.

“It’s never too late to get back on track. Some people think they missed the window but there actually is no window. You can’t be too late on getting back on track with your kids.”

She recommends that families check with their pediatrician, health care provider, or local health department to make sure they are on schedule.

She adds that “this is just one more easy thing the families can do to protect their children but also to protect our healthcare system in Colorado.”

