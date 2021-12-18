Advertisement

Colorado Springs woman loses home in Wednesday’s windstorm

Patricia Carroll is grateful to be alive after a huge pine tree fell on her camper at...
Patricia Carroll is grateful to be alive after a huge pine tree fell on her camper at Shangri-La Mobile Home Park.(Miranda Paige)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Strong winds tore through southern Colorado Springs Wednesday ripping out many big trees in its path.

One Colorado Springs woman is grateful to be alive after a huge pine tree fell on her camper at Shangri-La Mobile Home Park. Patricia Carroll and her son were home at the time it happened. She says the strong winds reminded her of hurricanes she’s experienced when living in Mississippi.

“My whole camper was shaking. I didn’t know if it was going to collapse,” said Carroll.

They were able to get out of the camper with their two cats and dog. She tried calling 911, but emergency services were spread thin, inundated with hundreds of calls coming in.

“911 never went through,” said Carroll. “We were terrified because it was still going on. We had to get down to the jeep parked down by the office and get away from here.”

Now, looking at the damage, she can’t believe it. The pine tree crushed Carroll’s camper, folding it in half. She says her home is unlivable.

“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where we are supposed to go,” said Carroll.

Carroll has set up a GoFundMe page here while her and her family look for a new place to live.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital Friday...
Car bursts into flames following crash in Denver, 1 person killed 3 others in the hospital
Eagle County Sheriff's Office GRANITE bus.
A task force in Colorado seized more than 350 pounds of drugs and arrested more than 30 people in 2021
CSFD working to rescue a dog that jumped off a parking garage 12/17/21.
Firefighters work to rescue dog that jumped off the top of a 5-story parking garage in Colorado Springs
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored for everyone this Saturday following wind storm

Latest News

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Gregory Pullem.
MISSING: 27-year-old last seen Friday night
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
2 people released from hospital, 1 in critical condition following shooting Saturday morning
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
2 additional arrests made Friday in the shooting of 6 teens near a Colorado high school
Quiet and Mild Christmas Week
Chilly Saturday Ahead