Colorado Springs woman loses home in Wednesday’s windstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Strong winds tore through southern Colorado Springs Wednesday ripping out many big trees in its path.

One Colorado Springs woman is grateful to be alive after a huge pine tree fell on her camper at Shangri-La Mobile Home Park. Patricia Carroll and her son were home at the time it happened. She says the strong winds reminded her of hurricanes she’s experienced when living in Mississippi.

“My whole camper was shaking. I didn’t know if it was going to collapse,” said Carroll.

They were able to get out of the camper with their two cats and dog. She tried calling 911, but emergency services were spread thin, inundated with hundreds of calls coming in.

“911 never went through,” said Carroll. “We were terrified because it was still going on. We had to get down to the jeep parked down by the office and get away from here.”

Now, looking at the damage, she can’t believe it. The pine tree crushed Carroll’s camper, folding it in half. She says her home is unlivable.

“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where we are supposed to go,” said Carroll.

Carroll has set up a GoFundMe page here while her and her family look for a new place to live.

