2 additional arrests made Friday in the shooting of 6 teens near a Colorado high school

Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in a park, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Aurora, Colo.(Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado via AP)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora Police say two additional arrests have been made November 15th shooting of six teens at Nome Park. Two other young adults were arrested in November following the incident.

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly arrested by police at 12:30 p.m. Friday as he was going to his vehicle in the area near East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road. Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy just ten minutes later during a traffic stop near Potomac Street and East 2nd Avenue.

Both were taken into custody and are facing charges for attempted first-degree murder.

Police do not expect to release the suspect’s names as they are juveniles.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

