Advertisement

Woodland Park School District cancels classes on Friday due to ‘potential threats”

school bus generic
school bus generic(WRDW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado school district is cancelling classes on Friday because of “potential threats” tied to regional social media outlets.

Woodland Park School District made the announcement on Facebook at about 8 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our staff and students, WPSD has canceled school on the 17th of December in response to potential threats on regional social media outlets.

Posted by Woodland Park School District RE-2 on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The following message was sent out:

The biggest school district in El Paso County, D-20, addressed social media threats earlier in the day but announced it would be a normal schedule. Click here to read a statement from D-20.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored for everyone this Saturday following wind storm
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Quiet Through the Weekend
Cool and Sunny Friday

Latest News

Garage fire in Colorado Springs 12/16/21.
Crews quickly extinguish garage fire in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored for everyone this Saturday following wind storm
Rent Price Graphic.
WATCH: Research analyst explains rent increase in Colorado Springs
After Wednesday’s storms which caused almost 28,000 people in Pueblo to loose power and did...
Pueblo opens two cleanup sites after storms damage city