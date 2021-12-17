Woodland Park School District cancels classes on Friday due to ‘potential threats”

“Greetings Parents

This is Dr. Mathew Neal, Superintendent of Schools of the Woodland Park School District.

I am calling you this evening out of an abundance of caution for the full safety of our staff and our students. This evening we continue to be made aware of social media being used to endanger our schools and I am making this call to assure you that we take such threats seriously. In consultation with local law enforcement, we are canceling schools for tomorrow Friday, December 17th.

As with all challenges, opportunity also presents itself. Tonight is the opportunity for parents and students to engage in conversation about the use of social media and the potential of these platforms to manipulate and cause disruption in our schools. It is in times like these that the need for help and your partnership as a parent is greatly appreciated. Please take the time to talk to your students to discuss the seriousness of this situation, and thank you for your enduring support of our great staff within this great school district.”