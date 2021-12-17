Woodland Park School District cancels classes on Friday due to ‘potential threats”

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado school district is cancelling classes on Friday because of “potential threats” tied to regional social media outlets.
Woodland Park School District made the announcement on Facebook at about 8 p.m.
The following message was sent out:
The biggest school district in El Paso County, D-20, addressed social media threats earlier in the day but announced it would be a normal schedule. Click here to read a statement from D-20.
