Southern Colorado school teaching kids how to give back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the spirit of the holidays, some southern Colorado pre-schoolers are learning what it means to help others and give back.

Students as young as 3 years old at The Learning Experience have teachers who use words like “charity” and “hope” in lessons as part of their philanthropy curriculum. The kiddos practice using those words and applying the concepts in situations they relate to, like sharing toys with friends.

“That’s the important thing about kids this age, they are learning so much,” said teacher Katrina Salavar. “Once they learn it, it’s like ‘okay’ and they get it. In the future, they think of sharing and doing good deeds.”

Philanthropy is a pretty big concept for little ones to grasp, but teachers say it’s never too soon. Kiddos learn to share things like food, warm clothes, and toys with people who sometimes need extra help.

“I like to share toys with my friends!” That’s what one student told KKTV reporter Melissa Henry.

Salavar says it’s about showing the next generation how far kindness goes. “They’re our future, you know … Us adults, we have to give that lesson to our kids that we need to share, we need to give others a chance.”

Kiddos also learn about inclusion, and they participate in monthly donation drives for local non-profits.

The Learning Experience has two locations in Colorado Springs— one near Banning Lewis Ranch, and one near Woodmen Road.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.