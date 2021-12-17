Advertisement

Retail beef prices at record highs causing ranchers to make less for cattle

Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year.
Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year.(KULR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:00 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Customers are now paying more than ever for beef with retail beef prices are at record highs, rising 21% over the last year.

With the steady rise of beef prices in markets, ranchers have been making less money for their cattle.

Experts say the issue of lower cattle prices has a lot to do with the fact that there are more cattle to process than space to process them.

But, producers say things are changing.

The next couple of years are expected to look good for cattle producers.

And that is one of the reasons that beef is in high demand.

Dozens of meat processing facilities have opened in Montana in the last year and half with more on the way.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored for everyone this Saturday following wind storm
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Daytime footage outside the scene of a shooting on Herd Street southeast of downtown Colorado...
Colorado Springs officer shoots and kills suspect who was reportedly armed with a knife

Latest News

Shoppers are seen doing holiday shopping in this file photo. A COVID-19 surge is dampening the...
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again
Colorado sports betting sees record breaking month, nearly half of all bets placed in October were on football
Quiet Through the Weekend
Cool and Sunny Friday
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter could take the stand as soon as today.
Kim Potter to take the stand in trial
Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western...
More than 20 feared dead in building fire in Osaka