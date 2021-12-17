Pueblo opens two cleanup sites after storms damage city

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - After Wednesday’s storms which caused almost 28,000 people in Pueblo to loose power and did damage throughout the city and county, two cleanup sites have been opened.

One is located on the South side next to Lake Minnequa Park at the intersection of Palmer and Reno Avenues.

The second is on the North side at the intersection of Ridge and Eagleridge Boulevards. Visitors are encouraged to take Ridge Drive North to Landmark Drive and enter through the North side of the lot.

People in Pueblo can bring branches, trees, or any other green waste from the storm. Once they drop it off, the public works department will chip it and clear the area.

Both sites will be open on Friday from 8AM to 4PM, and on Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4PM.

Lumber, building materials, and household trash will not be accepted. For more information you can contact the public works department at pubworks@pueblo.us

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

