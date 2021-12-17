Advertisement

Pueblo opens two cleanup sites after storms damage city

By Jack Heeke
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - After Wednesday’s storms which caused almost 28,000 people in Pueblo to loose power and did damage throughout the city and county, two cleanup sites have been opened.

One is located on the South side next to Lake Minnequa Park at the intersection of Palmer and Reno Avenues.

The second is on the North side at the intersection of Ridge and Eagleridge Boulevards. Visitors are encouraged to take Ridge Drive North to Landmark Drive and enter through the North side of the lot.

People in Pueblo can bring branches, trees, or any other green waste from the storm. Once they drop it off, the public works department will chip it and clear the area.

Both sites will be open on Friday from 8AM to 4PM, and on Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4PM.

Lumber, building materials, and household trash will not be accepted. For more information you can contact the public works department at pubworks@pueblo.us

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored by Friday
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Quiet Through the Weekend
Cool and Sunny Friday

Latest News

Garage fire in Colorado Springs 12/16/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
After Wednesday’s storms which caused almost 28,000 people in Pueblo to loose power and did...
WATCH - Pueblo opens two cleanup sites after storm damage
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored by Friday
Quiet Through the Weekend
Cool and Sunny Friday