Procession and Memorial Service for Deputy Joe Pollack Friday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is honoring Detective Joe Pollack Friday after he passed away from COVID-19.

A procession will be held before his memorial service starting at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The procession is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will follow the below route:

Westbound Plum Creek Pkwy to Northbound I-25

I-25 north to E-470

E-470 to southbound Jordan Rd

Jordan Rd south to the Church

Please note that NB I-25 and EB E-470, along the processional route, will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until the procession has cleared.

Traffic Advisory @CSP_CastleRock is assisting @dcsheriff today with the funeral procession for Det. Pollack, there will be rolling road closures



This starts at approx 9:50 from I-25 at Plum Creek to EB E470 to SB Jordan Rd



Alt routes & patience advised

The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at Southeast Christian Church( 9650 Jordan Rd, Parker, CO 80134). The memorial service is open to the public. Click here for a live stream of the event.

