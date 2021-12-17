Procession and Memorial Service for Deputy Joe Pollack Friday
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is honoring Detective Joe Pollack Friday after he passed away from COVID-19.
A procession will be held before his memorial service starting at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The procession is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will follow the below route:
- Westbound Plum Creek Pkwy to Northbound I-25
- I-25 north to E-470
- E-470 to southbound Jordan Rd
- Jordan Rd south to the Church
- Please note that NB I-25 and EB E-470, along the processional route, will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until the procession has cleared.
The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at Southeast Christian Church( 9650 Jordan Rd, Parker, CO 80134). The memorial service is open to the public. Click here for a live stream of the event.
