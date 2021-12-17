Police: K-9 helps locate suspect who reportedly stabbed a person

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges after Colorado Springs Police responded to a stabbing call and found a man with a bloody knife on him.

Colorado Springs Police and Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a call just before 3 p.m. Thursday near South Sierra Madre Street and West Rio Grande Street.

Officers and medical say the victim had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Witnesses reportedly located and identified the suspect who left the area. CSPD and the K-9 officer located the suspect a few blocks away from where the incident happened.

The suspect, identified as Rodney Melton, was taken into custody. During the search, Melton reportedly had a bloody knife on him. He was booked into the CJC.

