Advertisement

Palmer Ridge’s Connor Jones signs to play football at Michigan

By Megan Hiler
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Another local athlete is set to take their talents from high school to college.

On Thursday, Palmer Ridge High School held a celebration to honor offensive lineman Connor Jones’ commitment. Jones signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play DI football at the University of Michigan.

Michigan is in the Big Ten conference, and just won the conference title.

Jones said he can’t wait to get to Ann Arbor and start contributing to the program. He adds the past few days have been a whirlwind.

“If you look on my social media, my little player card and my bio and all that stuff is already uploaded,” he said. “And I never thought that I would be on a Michigan website like that. And its just crazy--dream come true.”

The Palmer Ridge senior said he will always remember his days as a Bear.

“Just the bond that we all have. I’ll probably have a strong bond with the guys when I get up there and I get in the system but high school and college are just two different types of football and two different types of brotherhood,” Jones said. “I am definitely going to miss the high school aspect of it.”

At Palmer Ridge, Jones was a three-year varsity starter with 33 consecutive starts. In his time on the team, the Bears were 28-5. He was also a part of the Class 3A State Championship team in 2019. Jones was also a two-year team captain for the Bears. He allowed three total sacks across three varsity seasons.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored by Friday
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Quiet Through the Weekend
Cool and Sunny Friday

Latest News

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Demaryius Thomas to be laid to rest Saturday in Georgia
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the field before an NFL football...
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps
CC Tigers hockey to navigate non-conference finale without head coach
CC Tigers hockey to navigate non-conference finale without head coach Mayotte
A rendering of the proposed renovation to Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium
Air Force receives $10 million donation to assist in Falcon Stadium renovation