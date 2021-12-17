Palmer Ridge’s Connor Jones signs to play football at Michigan

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Another local athlete is set to take their talents from high school to college.

On Thursday, Palmer Ridge High School held a celebration to honor offensive lineman Connor Jones’ commitment. Jones signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play DI football at the University of Michigan.

Michigan is in the Big Ten conference, and just won the conference title.

Jones said he can’t wait to get to Ann Arbor and start contributing to the program. He adds the past few days have been a whirlwind.

“If you look on my social media, my little player card and my bio and all that stuff is already uploaded,” he said. “And I never thought that I would be on a Michigan website like that. And its just crazy--dream come true.”

The Palmer Ridge senior said he will always remember his days as a Bear.

“Just the bond that we all have. I’ll probably have a strong bond with the guys when I get up there and I get in the system but high school and college are just two different types of football and two different types of brotherhood,” Jones said. “I am definitely going to miss the high school aspect of it.”

At Palmer Ridge, Jones was a three-year varsity starter with 33 consecutive starts. In his time on the team, the Bears were 28-5. He was also a part of the Class 3A State Championship team in 2019. Jones was also a two-year team captain for the Bears. He allowed three total sacks across three varsity seasons.

