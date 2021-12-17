Advertisement

NHL postpones Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers games through Dec. 25

COLORADO AVALANCHE
COLORADO AVALANCHE(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL has postponed all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least the Christmas weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league.

The NHL cited “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread.” It also said the hard-hit Calgary Flames would remain shut down at least through Dec. 23.

The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. The move was announced hours after Saturday’s game in Montreal between the Canadians and Boston was postponed.

