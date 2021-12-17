Electric Safari Ranked Third Best Zoo Lights in U.S. by USA TODAY’S 10Best

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards today announced that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari ranked third in the national Best Zoo Lights category for the third year in a row. This is the sixth year running that Electric Safari has ranked in the top ten.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 31st annual month-long celebration of the season continues through Saturday, Jan. 1 (except Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24), featuring 50 acres of twinkling lights, 60 artisan-made light sculptures and breathtaking nighttime city views. New this year, giant illuminated animal inflatables, including a 30-foot tall inflatable giraffe duo, add to the holiday celebration.

Electric Safari wouldn’t be complete without visiting select animal exhibits. Electric Safari offers paid feeding opportunities with CMZoo’s famous giraffe herd and budgie flock. Water’s Edge: Africa, the giraffe barn, the elephant and rhino barn, the African lion relaxation room, Rocky Mountain Wild (except grizzly bears), Asian Highlands, Scutes Family Gallery and Budgie Buddies are open.

Advance e-tickets are required for members and the general public, and they are going fast! Members and their accompanying paying guests are granted early admission with a reserved ticket from 4 to 5 p.m. Admission closes at 7:30 p.m. Electric Safari ends at 8:30 p.m. Some entry times and nights are sold out; check availability and reserve tickets now at cmzoo.org/electric.

Electric Safari is supported by our partners at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Pediatric Dentistry, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, U.S. Bank and your Colorado Springs Toyota dealers. For more information, visit: cmzoo.org/electric.

