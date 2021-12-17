Crews respond to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Thursday night.

At about 5:30 p.m. flames were showing from a detached garage in the 2700 block of Wood Avenue. The neighborhood is between I-25 and N. Nevada Avenue, just south of Fillmore Street.

Last time this article was updated at 5:40 p.m. firefighters were just getting to the scene.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2710 Wood Ave. Engine 2 on scene reporting a garage fire, fire showing from the detached garage. Watch out for crews responding into the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 17, 2021

