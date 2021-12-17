Advertisement

Crews respond to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Thursday night.

At about 5:30 p.m. flames were showing from a detached garage in the 2700 block of Wood Avenue. The neighborhood is between I-25 and N. Nevada Avenue, just south of Fillmore Street.

Last time this article was updated at 5:40 p.m. firefighters were just getting to the scene.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored by Friday
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Quiet Through the Weekend
Cool and Sunny Friday

Latest News

Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored by Friday
Quiet Through the Weekend
Cool and Sunny Friday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Demaryius Thomas to be laid to rest Saturday in Georgia
PICTURE: KKTV
Man found guilty of murdering 22-year-old woman in El Paso County, dumping her body off Highway 24