Colorado Springs Utilities expects power to be fully restored Sunday
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities held a press conference Friday to give an update on the power outage across the city following Wednesday’s power outage.
Utilities says they hope to have power fully restored across the city by Sunday.
Crews say as of Friday morning, 88% of customers had their power back and are working on smaller outages across the city. They are still working on about 500 individual outages, which is about 7,000 people without power.
Right now, CSUtilities is getting help from crews from Fountain. Denver to help restore power.
Watch the full press conference below:
WATCH: CSUtilities gives update on power outage following Wednesday's windstorm
