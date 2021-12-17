Advertisement

Colorado Springs Utilities expects power to be fully restored Sunday

Colorado Springs Utilities continue to wokr to restore power following Wednesday’s power outage.
Colorado Springs Utilities continue to wokr to restore power following Wednesday’s power outage.(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities held a press conference Friday to give an update on the power outage across the city following Wednesday’s power outage.

Utilities says they hope to have power fully restored across the city by Sunday.

Crews say as of Friday morning, 88% of customers had their power back and are working on smaller outages across the city. They are still working on about 500 individual outages, which is about 7,000 people without power.

Right now, CSUtilities is getting help from crews from Fountain. Denver to help restore power.

Watch the full press conference below:

WATCH: CSUtilities gives update on power outage following Wednesday's windstorm

WATCH: CSUtilities gives update on power outage following Wednesday's windstorm

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, December 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored for everyone this Saturday following wind storm
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Huge blue spruce uprooted on Horizon Drive.
CHECK IT OUT: Best viewer videos from ‘Windpocalypse 2021′
11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more

Latest News

Colorado Springs Fire is responding to a possible fire in the storm drains near North Circle...
Fire crews responding to fire in storm drains in east Colorado Springs
FBI Denver reminds Colorado and Wyoming residents online ‘hoax threats’ have serious consequences
Cool and Bright Saturday
Cool and Sunny Friday
Cool and Bright Saturday
Cool and Bright Saturday