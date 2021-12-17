Colorado Springs Utilities expects power to be fully restored Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities held a press conference Friday to give an update on the power outage across the city following Wednesday’s power outage.

Morning update: Crews have restored power to 88% of customers. About 5,000 remain out of power. We have restored all outages larger than 400 people. Today we will focus on smaller outages. We still anticipate at least Saturday until everyone is restored. https://t.co/7ts47qPkQI pic.twitter.com/fNeuGykpin — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 17, 2021

Utilities says they hope to have power fully restored across the city by Sunday.

Crews say as of Friday morning, 88% of customers had their power back and are working on smaller outages across the city. They are still working on about 500 individual outages, which is about 7,000 people without power.

Right now, CSUtilities is getting help from crews from Fountain. Denver to help restore power.

Watch the full press conference below:

