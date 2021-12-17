Advertisement

Fire crews responding to fire in storm drains in east Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire is responding to a possible fire in the storm drains near North Circle...
Colorado Springs Fire is responding to a possible fire in the storm drains near North Circle Drive and Constitution Avenue.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire is responding to a possible fire in the storm drains near North Circle Drive and Constitution Avenue.

Crews tell 11 News they just got on scene and are working to locate the fire. CSFD is flowing water into multiple drains to try and extinguish the fire.

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored for everyone this Saturday following wind storm
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Huge blue spruce uprooted on Horizon Drive.
CHECK IT OUT: Best viewer videos from ‘Windpocalypse 2021′
11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more

Latest News

Colorado Springs Utilities continue to wokr to restore power following Wednesday’s power outage.
Colorado Springs Utilities expects power to be fully restored Sunday
FBI Denver reminds Colorado and Wyoming residents online ‘hoax threats’ have serious consequences
Cool and Bright Saturday
Cool and Sunny Friday
Cool and Bright Saturday
Cool and Bright Saturday