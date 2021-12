COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire department is on scene of a trench rescue near Sister Grove and Tutt Boulevard.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a trench rescue incident near Sister Grove and Tutt Blvd. Fire crews are working to extricate the individual from@the trench with Heavy Rescue 17 on scene. pic.twitter.com/RkUsAK5wEu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 17, 2021

Crews are working to get one person out of a trench. Heavy rescue 17 is currently on scene.

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

