Colorado sports betting sees record breaking month, nearly half of all bets placed in October were on football

(WLOX)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado sports betting recently saw a record-breaking month in October.

The state reports total wagers in October 2021 had the highest handle so far to date that the state has seen since legalization on May 1, 2020.

According to the state, the total handle for October 2021 saw a 20.36% increase over the total handle of the prior month, and a 133.23% increase from the total handle for October 2020. Wagers placed on football in October contributed to the record-shattering month with almost half, 45.4%, of all bets placed in October 2021 on NFL and NCAA football games.

Wagers by sport October 2021
Wagers by sport October 2021(Division of Gaming)

An overwhelming majority of 98% of wagers are made online, and less than 2% of bets are placed in retail locations.

