Pedestrian killed in collision at 15th and Colorado

Police on the scene of a deadly crash at Colorado Avenue and 15th on Dec. 16, 2021.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Old Colorado City Thursday morning.

The deadly collision happened at 15th and Colorado just before 9 a.m. Witnesses say a driver drove through a dark intersection and hit the pedestrian crossing the street. Police have not confirmed those details, but our reporter scene says the traffic lights at that intersection are out.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

