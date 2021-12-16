Pedestrian killed in collision at 15th and Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Old Colorado City Thursday morning.

The deadly collision happened at 15th and Colorado just before 9 a.m. Witnesses say a driver drove through a dark intersection and hit the pedestrian crossing the street. Police have not confirmed those details, but our reporter scene says the traffic lights at that intersection are out.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

