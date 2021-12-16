Man with strong ties to Colorado Springs suspected of sexually assaulting 7 kids, potential victims sought by investigators

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - As a 51-year-old man is suspected of sexually assaulting multiple children, investigators are searching for other potential victims.

Allan Richard Long is facing 41 felony counts related to the sexual abuse of children. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is reporting he has ties to Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. Public Information Officer with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Ginger Delgado adds he has “very specific ties” to Colorado Springs. The sheriff’s office is reporting he worked as a volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver, truck dispatcher and over-the-road truck driver.

If you believe you may have been a victim of Allan Long, know someone who was, or have any information about him, please contact Investigator Andrew Fehringer at 720-874-4065 or afehringer@arapahoegov.com.

Long is accused of sexually assaulting at least 7 children.

As of Thursday, Long was being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.