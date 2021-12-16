Man found guilty of murdering 22-year-old woman in El Paso County, dumping her body off Highway 24

CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

The body off 22-year-old Dedrea Duncan was found dumped off Highway 24 near Cascade on July 31, 2020. A jury found James Walker guilty this week.

“Walker will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering Dedrea Duncan in cold blood, over a drug debt owed to the 81st Crips,” part of a news release from Howard Black, the Public Information Officer with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, reads.

“She was the light of my heart,” said Judy Bartlett, Duncan’s mother said soon after her daughter was identified. “Whenever I was down, I was calling her for her to pick me up. And she would do the same thing with me.”

Judy lives hundreds of miles away in California, where Duncan is from and spoke to 11 News soon after she learned her daughter was killed.

Prosecutors in the case are expected to speak publicly on Friday at about 10:30 in the morning. Say with 11 News for updates.

