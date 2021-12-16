Advertisement

Man found guilty of murdering 22-year-old woman in El Paso County, dumping her body off Highway 24

PICTURE: KKTV
PICTURE: KKTV(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

The body off 22-year-old Dedrea Duncan was found dumped off Highway 24 near Cascade on July 31, 2020. A jury found James Walker guilty this week.

“Walker will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering Dedrea Duncan in cold blood, over a drug debt owed to the 81st Crips,” part of a news release from Howard Black, the Public Information Officer with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, reads.

“She was the light of my heart,” said Judy Bartlett, Duncan’s mother said soon after her daughter was identified. “Whenever I was down, I was calling her for her to pick me up. And she would do the same thing with me.”

Judy lives hundreds of miles away in California, where Duncan is from and spoke to 11 News soon after she learned her daughter was killed.

Prosecutors in the case are expected to speak publicly on Friday at about 10:30 in the morning. Say with 11 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored by Friday
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Quiet Through the Weekend
Bye bye wind!

Latest News

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Demaryius Thomas to be laid to rest Saturday in Georgia
D-11 administrative building.
At least 4 D-11 schools expected to reopen on Friday as the district deals with power outages,
Allan Long, child sex assault suspect
Man with strong ties to Colorado Springs suspected of sexually assaulting 7 kids, potential victims sought by investigators
D-20 logo.
D-20 addresses TikTok challenge encouraging kids to bring weapons to school on Friday