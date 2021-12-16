MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Power likely won’t be restored Wednesday evening for thousands of Colorado Springs residents, warming shelter open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with Colorado Springs Utilities are warning any customers without power Wednesday evening likely won’t have it restored until Thursday or even later.

Colorado Springs Utilities is asking people to “plan accordingly” by not using ovens or stoves to stay warm. The utility company recommends people bundle up with layers and blankets. The information adds people should keep fridge and freezer doors closed.

“If you see a downed power line or trees in a power line, do not go near it. Call (719) 448-4800 to report it,” part of a notice by Colorado Springs Utilities reads. “Never attempt to move a power line or a tree in a power line yourself. We dispatch employees as wire guards to keep the public away from downed lines until we are able to fix them.”

The public can call 2-1-1 for information on assistance available. 2-1-1 will be available until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A warming shelter was opened in Colorado Springs at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. The shelter is not suited for overnight lodging or sleeping. Click here for vacancy information on the shelter.

Many Black Hills Energy customers in Pueblo were also impacted by an outage with no estimated restoration time. Click here for more information from Black Hills Energy.

The message went out on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m.

