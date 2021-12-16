At least 4 D-11 schools expected to reopen on Friday as the district deals with power outages,

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nine D-11 schools in Colorado Springs were closed on Thursday as the district continues to deal with power outages.

11 News learned Thursday afternoon that Howbert Elementary School, Buena Vista Elementary School, Steele Elementary School and Audubon Elementary school are all expected to be back open on Friday.

As of 3:15 p.m., it wasn’t clear if the power would be restored in time for the other schools; Taylor Elementary, North Middle School, Tesla EOS, Monroe Elementary and Jackson Elementary. A spokesperson with the district mentioned additional communication would be sent out to parents Thursday evening.

Click here for the power outage map from Colorado Springs Utilities. Thousands were stuck without power following Thursday’s wind storm.

Visit the D11 website for the latest information.

