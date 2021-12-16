Good Samaritan builds wheelchair ramp for teen

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WXII) - A teenager needs a wheelchair to get around, and she needed her father’s help to get into her home each day until a good Samaritan driving by happened to notice the struggle and offered to help in a big way.

“Then, basically when she gets off the bus, she has a little frown on her face, like here we go, back it up, about to go up these steps,” said Anthony Belton, the girl’s father.

Almay Belton uses a wheelchair and needs her father’s help to get up their front steps every day when she gets off the school bus.

“Well it was kind of hard mostly on her, because basically she’s going up and down the steps, so basically constantly bumping and dumping down the steps, and you see her jumping and jumping. Then at the same time it’s hard on me, dealing with my back and I’m getting older, not younger,” Anthony Belton said.

Then last week, the pair received a visitor.

“My wife called and she says, ‘There’s a man at the door.’ I said ‘What do you mean, there’s a man at the door?’ And she said, ‘There’s a man at the door with a big truck in the driveway out the door and I don’t know who he is,’” Anthony Belton said.

The man in the big truck turned out to be Joe Hill, owner of Premier Waterproofing.

“The school bus stopped, and I saw what he was going through getting his daughter down,” Hill said

Hill, a complete stranger, parked his truck and knocked on the Beltons’ door with an offer.

“‘Would you mind if I come out here and just built you a ramp for nothing?’ And he kind of got me. I kind of looked at him funny and said, ‘Yeah, there’s got to be a catch to it. Ain’t nothing for nothing. Haha,’” Anthony Belton said.

But Hill was serious, and on Monday, he and his team came to the Belton home and constructed this ramp - free of charge - for Almay Belton to use.

Almay Belton is seen smiling. A stranger helped her and her family out in a big way. (Source: WXII/CNN)

“Joy in my heart to see her smile, as soon as the door opened ,and she got there, she just started smiling,” Anthony Belton said.

The part of the day that used to signal frustration and struggle now is inspirational.

“The smile did it for me, yeah, and knowing she can do it pretty much by herself, so it’s a little more independence for her,” Hill said.

“All I can say is nothing in the world that can put a smile on dad’s face than seeing his kids smile, especially seeing something that she’s going to enjoy. Nothing,” Anthony Belton said.

It’s a contagious smile, uniting strangers, brought together by an act of humanity, and it all started with a knock on the door.

“I saw a need, and I knew I could take care of it, went from there,” Hill said.

“We need to have more Samaritans out here doing the same thing, as far as helping each other, instead of putting each other down. We need to be there for each other. And by him doing that shows you right there, there are people in the world that do have hearts that do care about other people,” Anthony Belton said.

Hill said he wouldn’t have been able to make the idea a reality without the generous help of his team and others.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.