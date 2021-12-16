Advertisement

Demaryius Thomas to be laid to rest Saturday in Georgia

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Georgia (KKTV) -- Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas will be laid to rest this Saturday in his home state.

The City of Dublin made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday.

“The City of Dublin mourns the loss of Demaryius Thomas,” the post reads. “His family has asked your City honor him by lining Jackson Street and Bellevue Avenue as his procession travels from Dudley Funeral Home to West Laurens High School.”

According to the city, Thomas’ mother asks people to wear his favorite colors: blue and green or orange and blue.

The procession is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18th. Dublin Police will assist along the route.

The City of Dublin mourns the loss of Demaryius Thomas. His family has asked your City honor him by lining Jackson...

Posted by The City of Dublin on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Outage as of noon Dec. 16
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Colorado Springs Utilities hoping to have power restored by Friday
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Quiet Through the Weekend
Bye bye wind!