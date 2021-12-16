Demaryius Thomas to be laid to rest Saturday in Georgia

DUBLIN, Georgia (KKTV) -- Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas will be laid to rest this Saturday in his home state.

The City of Dublin made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday.

“The City of Dublin mourns the loss of Demaryius Thomas,” the post reads. “His family has asked your City honor him by lining Jackson Street and Bellevue Avenue as his procession travels from Dudley Funeral Home to West Laurens High School.”

According to the city, Thomas’ mother asks people to wear his favorite colors: blue and green or orange and blue.

The procession is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18th. Dublin Police will assist along the route.

The City of Dublin mourns the loss of Demaryius Thomas. His family has asked your City honor him by lining Jackson... Posted by The City of Dublin on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.