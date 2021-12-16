D-20 addresses TikTok challenge encouraging kids to bring weapons to school on Friday

“Academy District 20,

Late yesterday we learned of another TikTok challenge that encourages students to bring weapons to school tomorrow, Dec. 17, 2021. This is the newest in a string of TikTok posts, but this challenge is NOT specific to any Academy District 20 school. It is a general post, circulating across our nation.

We are aware of this challenge and the Academy District 20 (ASD20) Security Team is keeping in close contact with our partners in law enforcement, as well as with other local school district security teams.

Again, there is no specific threat toward our schools. Even so, we will remain vigilant, continuing to investigate any rumors and/or threats that may arise. If anything develops, we will communicate with our families immediately.

Additionally, we need your help. Please speak with your student about this TikTok challenge. Ask them not to repost any threatening posts and messages. Instead, please remind them if they “see something” to “say something” to a trusted adult or report it via Safe2Tell.

Please remember, participation in social media threats, on or off school grounds, could result in school discipline and/or criminal charges.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support. We can only navigate these challenges when we all work together.”