D-20 addresses TikTok challenge encouraging kids to bring weapons to school on Friday

D-20 logo.
D-20 logo.(https://www.asd20.org/)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs is addressing a social media challenge that allegedly encourages kids to bring weapons to school.

A letter was shared with D-20 families and media on Thursday that states there is no specific threats toward any D-20 schools as of 2 p.m. In the letter, the public is reminded of Safe2Tell, a safe way students can anonymously report threats. Click here for more information on Safe2Tell or call 1-877-542-7233 to report anything that could be a threat.

The following letter was sent out:

