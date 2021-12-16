Advertisement

City worker in La Junta killed by falling tree during Wednesday storm

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one death has been attributed to Wednesday’s devastating windstorm.

A city worker in La Junta lost his life in service to the community, the town’s manager told 11 News.

“The city of La Junta sadly reports the death of one of our city family members during yesterday’s wind storm of Dec. 15th,” he said in a brief statement emailed to 11 News. “While clearing debris from the right of way, he was struck by a falling tree which caused fatal injuries. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family at this time.”

The visibly heartbroken city manager told 11 News the worker was a lifelong friend.

The victim’s name has not been released.

