City of Pueblo offering two drop-off locations for storm debris

Wind damage in Pueblo on Dec. 15 included a trampoline blown from its yard onto a busy city street.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Pueblo has set up two locations for residents to drop off branches and other storm debris.

Southside location: Intersection of Palmer Avenue and Reno Avenue near Lake Minnequa Park. Vehicles should enter from Palmer and exit on Berkley and follow directional arrows.

Map of Pueblo southside debris drop-off location.(City of Pueblo)

Northside location: North/east corner of intersection of Ridge Boulevard and Eagleridge Boulevard. Vehicles should take Ridge Drive north to Landmark Drive and enter on the north side of the lot.

Map of Pueblo northside debris drop-off location.(City of Pueblo)

The drop-off locations will be open on the following dates/times:

Thursday, Dec. 16: Noon-4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18: Noon-4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19: Noon-4 p.m.

The city says only trees, shrubs, branches, limbs, and other green waste will be accepted. Do not bring lumber, building materials, household trash, or other waste.

