CHECK IT OUT: Best viewer videos from ‘Windpocalypse 2021′

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Powerful winds pummeled our state Wednesday -- and our viewers got incredible images of the aftermath.

There was Brian’s timelapse of a snow squall the descended over northern El Paso County just as the morning commute was revving up.

And roofs ripped off businesses.

Pickup truck were no match for the wind.

Nor were semi-trucks.

Or trees...

A mother could only watch as her children’s playset was blown over.

The wind sent trampolines flying onto city streets.

Anthony Mestas says it didn’t even take five minutes for the wind to rip apart his fence:

Paul Barta captured another look at the incoming snow squall:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.