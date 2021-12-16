Advertisement

CHECK IT OUT: Best viewer videos from ‘Windpocalypse 2021′

Huge blue spruce uprooted on Horizon Drive.
Huge blue spruce uprooted on Horizon Drive.(Ron Krum)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Powerful winds pummeled our state Wednesday -- and our viewers got incredible images of the aftermath.

There was Brian’s timelapse of a snow squall the descended over northern El Paso County just as the morning commute was revving up.

And roofs ripped off businesses.

Pickup truck were no match for the wind.

Nor were semi-trucks.

Or trees...

A mother could only watch as her children’s playset was blown over.

The wind sent trampolines flying onto city streets.

Anthony Mestas says it didn’t even take five minutes for the wind to rip apart his fence:

Paul Barta captured another look at the incoming snow squall:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 Breaking Weather Chaser vehicle next to a semi on its side along I-25 12/15/21.
Extreme wind in Colorado: Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Power outage map12/15/21.
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE: Power likely won’t be restored Wednesday evening for thousands of Colorado Springs residents, warming shelter open
"North Side Pueblo West- Horse barn demolished- sounded like a tornado."
SLIDESHOW: Viewers capture windstorm damage across southern Colorado
Calmer next few days
Calmer, cool evening
Standoff with armed man ongoing in southeast Springs

Latest News

Tree topples over
WATCH: Wind versus tree (our money's on the wind...)
Pickup in tree
WATCH: Not a parking space...
Timelapse of Dec. 15 windstorm
WATCH: Timelapse of Dec. 15 windstorm over Air Force Academy
Playset falling over
WATCH: Playset blown over in Colorado Springs