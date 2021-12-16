3 people escape house fire in Ivywild neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are being assessed for smoke inhalation after escaping a house fire mid-Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area of Navajo Place and Woodburn just after 9 a.m. The neighborhood is near Ivywild School.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingfire at 1525 Navajo Pl. truck 1 on scene reporting heavy smoke and fire showing — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 16, 2021

The three residents inside got out safely, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said. Other than potential smoke inhalation, none are reported to be injured.

The fire was declared under control within 20 minutes. Firefighters are now extinguishing any lingering hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.