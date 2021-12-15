Advertisement

Strong winds close southbound I-25 to semis at Monument Hill

Dust storm over I-25 as seen from our Monument cam on Dec. 15, 2021.
Dust storm over I-25 as seen from our Monument cam on Dec. 15, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Strong winds have wreaked havoc for those traveling by road and by air Wednesday morning.

As of 12:10 p.m., southbound I-25 is closed at the El Paso/Douglas county line (exit 163) to semis. It was closed earlier to all vehicles but has reopened to vehicles not considered “high-profile.”

Click here to view a live traffic map.

The Denver International Airport is reporting hundreds of delays and cancellations. Click here to check your flight.

Colorado Springs Airport is reporting several delays and cancellations. Click here to check your flight.

