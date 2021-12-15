Advertisement

Standoff with armed man ongoing in southeast Springs

(Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed and dangerous man has barricaded himself inside a home and is refusing to surrender to police.

Officers went to a home in the area of Brentwood and Gomer just before 9 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant. The subject of the warrant saw police and locked himself inside the house.

Residents are advised to stay inside while police try to coax the suspect out. The suspect has not made direct threats at law enforcement or others but did show police he had a gun, a lieutenant said.

This is a developing story; refresh this page for updates.

