Pueblo firefighters warns of high fire danger tomorrow

By Jack Heeke
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - High winds and dry conditions tomorrow will lead to high fire danger across the eastern plains.

Pueblo Fire Captain Woody Percival told me “With the weather conditions we have foretasted, fire dangers are at extreme levels. Everything is very very dry so we’re asking everyone to be extremely careful over the next couple of days”

Firefighters in Pueblo are offering some tips each of us can use to help minimize that risk.

First, they recommend trimming the grass, bushes, and trees around your house. This will give a potential fire less fuel and keep the flames farther from your home.

They also recommend cleaning out your gutters. The dry leaves inside of them could easily catch a stray spark leading to a house fire.

firefighters also encourage you to check your vehicles. Any trailers with loose chains or a flat tire with a steel rim could send sparks flying off the road.

If you do see smoke or fire, firefighters implore you to dial 911 immediately. They say that it is vital for you to call even if you assume someone already has. The department tells me they would much rather receive multiple calls than none at all.

