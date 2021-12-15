Morphew attorneys request new judge in murder case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado man accused of killing his wife was back in court Tuesday. Barry Morphew is accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew after she went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020.

Tuesday, it was revealed that Morphew’s attorneys filed a motion to “disqualify” the current standing judge on the case because of what they believe to be a conflict of interest. Judge Patrick Murphy has presided over the case since the beginning.

The request was made due to a relationship Morphew has with a woman who may be called as a witness in the case.

Shoshona Darke, Morphew’s alleged love interest, was charged with trespassing at the former Morphew residence in October. She hired attorneys, who down the line were found to be close friends of Judge Murphys. As a result, Judge Murphy removed himself from her case and handed it off to another judge.

Morphew’s attorneys argue that because Darke may be called as a witness in the murder case against Morphew, her attorneys would likely be present in the courtroom. That would then re-surface the conflict of interest Judge Murphy noted in Darke’s case.

A decision was not made Tuesday, as the judge wanted more time to think about the motion. Judge Murphy gave the prosecution team 10 days out from Tuesday’s hearing to file a response to the motion.

Judge Murphy will ultimately be the one to decide if he is removed from the case.

A hearing has been set for January 11th at 4:30pm for a decision.

