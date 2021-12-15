Advertisement

FOUND: Colorado Springs Police looking for 11-year-old boy

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE:

12/14/2021 7:32 p.m.

11-year-old Phoenix Gragg has been located by witnesses in the area.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

12/14/2021 6:19 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for 11-year-old Phoenix Gragg. Officers say he was last seen in the area near Monterey and Circle in Colorado Springs.

Gragg is described as a 5′0″ with medium build and blonde hair. Officers say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red shirt, and tan pants. No photo was available at the time this article was written.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

