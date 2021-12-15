FOUND: Colorado Springs Police looking for 11-year-old boy

UPDATE:

12/14/2021 7:32 p.m.

11-year-old Phoenix Gragg has been located by witnesses in the area.

Phoenix has been found with the help of witnesses in the area. Thank you! — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 15, 2021

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

12/14/2021 6:19 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for 11-year-old Phoenix Gragg. Officers say he was last seen in the area near Monterey and Circle in Colorado Springs.

Gragg is described as a 5′0″ with medium build and blonde hair. Officers say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red shirt, and tan pants. No photo was available at the time this article was written.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an urgent message. Today is 12-14-2021. CSPD is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing child last seen near Monterey Rd & S Circle Dr.



Phoenix Gragg described as a Autistic, 11 year old, w https://t.co/xyvfAp8Auq — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 15, 2021

